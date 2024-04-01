Abhay Chautala slams BJP, calls for change

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 31

INLD national general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala likened the BJP to a washing machine, saying any corrupt individual joining the party is cleansed of his corruption. He was addressing a party workers’ gathering at Mallekan village in Sirsa today.

He criticised the BJP government for nominating individuals accused in the Rs 40,000-crore coal scam as their candidates, contrary to their earlier stance of promising to imprison such individuals. He accused the BJP of fielding candidates from all backgrounds in parliamentary elections, highlighting their opportunistic approach.

He criticised the BJP’s governance in Haryana, citing rising inflation, crime rate and instances of corruption that have tarnished the state’s reputation. He advocated for bringing the INLD to power as a means to rectify the situation.

He asserted that the BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana was not a coalition but a collaboration of looters, who exploited the people for their own gain. He singled out Dr Ashok Tanwar, a BJP candidate from Sirsa, highlighting his history of switching parties and suggesting that the electorate would hold such leaders accountable. He urged the public to impart a lesson to all political turncoats.

INLD state president Ram Pal Majra expressed gratitude to the people of Ellenabad for their support during the farmers’ agitation and subsequent byelections. He credited MLA Abhay Singh Chautala for backing the farmers’ demands and praised the electorate for consistently electing Chautala, a farmer-friendly candidate.

#Abhay Singh Chautala #BJP #Sirsa