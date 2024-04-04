Abhay Chautala takes potshots at JJP

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 3

Taking a swipe at the JJP, INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala today said the JJP leadership has been completely exposed before the people in Haryana as there is hardly any party workers left in any village to raise the flag of the party.

Addressing a press conference here today, Chautala unleashed a verbal volley against JJP leaders, including his brother Ajay Chautala and nephew Dushyant Chautala as well as his uncle Ranjit Singh, who is the BJP candidate for Hisar Lok sabha segment.

“Ajay gave a statement they will return to the alliance if the BJP asks them to while Dushyant was saying at another place he was offered the post of chief ministership. I am sure even if he (Dushyant) is offered a chairperson’s post, he would have accepted it,” Abhay said, adding the JJP had almost finished now. Attacking his uncle Ranjit Singh, he alleged that in 1989, Ranjit took MLAs to a hotel in Delhi to topple the Lok Dal government. “By putting the photo of Devi Lal, it cannot be believed that he will promote the policies of Devi Lal,” he said.

