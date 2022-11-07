Mahendragarh: ‘Abhay’ command centre set up, cameras installed at public places

Mahendragarh, November 6

The district police have established command and control centre ‘Abhay’ here to keep a close tab on activities at public places and prevent crime. As many as 43 high-quality IP Bullet cameras have recently been installed at 13 crucial places in rural and urban areas of the district. The cameras cost Rs 21 lakh and the entire fund was raised by local businessmen under corporate social responsibility. The police administration would arrange more funds to install more cameras at the remaining areas.

The areas under surveillance include Akoda Market, Majra Chungi, Buchhavas Bus Stand, Nangal Sirohi Kherki T point, Government Women College, Satnali Chowk, Tularam Chowk, Mahendragarh Bus Stand, CSD canteen, Brahamdev Chowk, Sabji Mandi Chowk, Masani Chowk and Azad Chowk.

According to sources, the cameras have proved to be useful in keeping a check on the rising incidents of burglary. Recently, the police identified and arrested a burglar with the help of camera footage. “The command centre aims at increasing sense of safety and security among citizens and helping investigate crime cases. Through the centre, we are now able to keep a close watch round-the-clock without deploying cops,” said ASP Siddhant Jain.

Jain added that earlier, the police had to make a lot of efforts to identify criminals and other anti-social elements, but after setting up of the centre, the task had become easier. The live camera feed is even accessible on mobile phones he added. — TNS

