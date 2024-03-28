Abhay exhorts workers to strengthen base

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 27

INLD secretary general and candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency Abhay Chautala today called upon party workers to start door-to-door campaign and strengthen the party’s base by inducting new people.

Chautala, who held workers meeting at Ladwa and Shahabad as part of his election campaign, said, “We have assigned the duties to party workers to go among the people and make them aware about the government’s wrong policies. They will mention about candidates fielded by other parties. Both the Congress and the BJP had no candidates. The Congress ran away from the field and gave the ticket to those who are not giving Haryana its due share of SYL. People understand that instead of following the Supreme Court directives, the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab is stopping the water of Haryana’s share, and no voter of Haryana will cast his vote in favour of AAP.”

“Similarly, the BJP had no candidate and by showing the fear of the ED and the CBI, it forced Naveen Jindal to join the party and then fielded him from Kurukshetra within minutes of his joining the party. The Congress has no candidates to contest the election in Haryana. All big names of the Congress are afraid and they don’t want to contest the elections”, he said.

While addressing the party workers, Chautala said, “All sections of society are unhappy with the policies of the government and they want to bring a change. The BJP and the Congress are hand in glove and only the INLD is raising the voice of people in Haryana Assembly. Political parties contest elections on the strength of its workers and I have full faith in my colleagues. We will go door to door and on each booth to induct new people and make them aware about the wrong policies of the government.”

He also targeted former Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Chautala said, “I am not afraid of these two businessmen (Naveen Jindal and Sushil Gupta) because farmers and labourers of Haryana are with me. The candidates of the remaining Lok Sabha seats will be declared soon.”

