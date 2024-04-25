Abhay Singh Chautala takes a dig at Ashok Tanwar, Kumari Selja

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, April 24
Criticising the BJP candidate from Sirsa, Ashok Tanwar, and Congress leader Kumari Selja, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala said they had never gone in public and were now deceiving the masses in the name of development.
INLD Chief Secretary Chautala was addressing a district-level meeting of party workers at Maharaja Palace today.
On the occasion, Chautala spoke regarding INLD candidate Sandeep Lot from the Sirsa parliamentary constituency, saying that he was not a new candidate, and his father and grandfather had been old politicians. He urged the party workers to go in public and promote INLD’s developmental schemes to contribute to making the INLD candidate victorious with record votes.
Chautala said not only did he have a political relationship with Sirsa but also a familial one. He appealed to the people to vote for the INLD candidate, sending a message to the state.
The BJP and Congress were misleading people in the name of development, but the public was now fully aware, and people would make the INLD candidates victorious in the state. Chautala said in the first phase of polling for 102 seats, the condition of the BJP had become weak, as a result of which PM Narendra Modi had become anxious and was now resorting to creating a rift between the Hindus and Muslims.
