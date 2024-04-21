Abhay Singh Chautala to file papers on May 1

Kurukshetra, April 20
INLD Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Abhay Singh Chautala today slammed the BJP government for rising unemployment, saying that youngsters were forced to leave the country due to the wrong policies made by the ruling party.
While addressing a public meeting at Sarsa village, he said, “The BJP government has failed to fulfill its promises related to the Swaminathan report, black money and the provision of 2 crore jobs every year. Due to unemployment, people are forced to sell their lands and send their young children to other countries in search of job opportunities. The government has no control over unemployment, corruption and inflation as it had been busy preparing policies in the favour of corporate houses.” Chautala visited several villages of the Pehowa Assembly constituency and said he would file his nomination on May 1. He called upon people to support him in the elections.
