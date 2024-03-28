Abhay slams BJP’s anti-farmer policies

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March27

Ellenabad MLA and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate of INLD party Abhay Singh Chautala said that the BJP had no faith in its leaders and was fielding leaders of other parties as its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

He alleged that by creating fear of the Enforcement Directorate, the BJP was forcibly giving tickets to leaders of other parties in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing party workers in Radaur town of Yamunanagar district on Wednesday, Chautala said that the INLD was a farmers’ friendly party, but the BJP was an anti-farmers’ party.

“As per the report of the state police, citing threat from farmers, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has demanded Z-plus security. It shows that the BJP is an anti-farmers’ party,” said INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala.

He said that Congress ruled the country for 70 years, but did not do anything for the betterment of the farmers.

