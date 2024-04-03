Abhay slams BJP’s ‘fear’ tactics, economic policies

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 2

INLD national general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala yesterday accused the Central government of using fear tactics to secure votes, particularly citing the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) intimidation. During his two-day visit to various locations in the Sirsa district, he rallied workers for the upcoming elections, criticising the BJP’s alleged record donation of Rs 6,600 crore obtained through coercion of businessmen.

Chautala alleged Naveen Jindal was being forced to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kurukshetra by instilling fear of the ED. He said the BJP had failed to address farmers’ oppression, crop loss compensation, and rising unemployment, along with rampant corruption and inflation contributing to a staggering state debt of Rs 3,17,000 crore.

Chautala condemned the deteriorating state of schools, hospitals, and instances of harassment under the guise of property ID verification. Accusing the BJP of involvement in multiple scams and compromising the future of youth through paper leaks, he urged masses to

oppose the BJP.

He supported the protest of shopkeepers demanding the opening of roads at Silver Jubilee Chowk in Dabwali, issuing an ultimatum to the administration to open Punjab’s border by April 6. Threatening to bring tractors on April 7 if the roads remained closed, he said the tension at the Dabwali border was fuelling protests by shopkeepers.

