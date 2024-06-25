Abhay to contest from Ellenabad

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 24

INLD national secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala has announced his intention to contest the 2024 Assembly elections from Ellenabad itself. He made this statement during a media interaction at his residence on Monday afternoon. Chautala addressed the ongoing negative campaigns by the Congress and the BJP, clarifying that he will indeed contest from Ellenabad, dismissing rumours suggesting otherwise.

Chautala announced the nomination of candidates for five constituencies, including himself from Ellenabad, Dilbag Singh from Yamunanagar, Shyam Singh Rana from Radaur, Nafe Singh Rathi’s family member from Bahadurgarh, and Surender Kaushik from Mahendragarh.

Expressing his deep affection for the people of Ellenabad, Chautala affirmed that leaving them is out of question. He mentioned that if the high command of INLD considers him for any other seat apart from Ellenabad, he would contemplate it then.

Highlighting his electoral successes in Ellenabad, Chautala reiterated his commitment to the constituency, stating he cannot forget the gratitude shown to him by its people after winning two byelections.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abhay Singh Chautala #Sirsa