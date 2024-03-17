Abhay to contest Lok Sabha poll from Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 16

Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) secretary general and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala will contest the Lok Sabha election from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

The party’s national vice-president Parkash Bharti, while making the announcement of Abhay Singh’s candidature, said, “In view of the Lok Sabha election, party supremo Om Prakash Chautala had formed a Lok Sabha election committee to choose candidates. A panel of candidates from all 10 Lok Sabha seats was prepared and we also gathered the opinion of party workers. It has been decided that Abhay Chautala will contest the election from Kurukshetra.”

“The discussions related to the remaining nine seats are still on and a decision will be taken soon. The party organisation is fully prepared and we will contest the election with full dedication. The party has already started its campaign. We will raise the issues of corruption, unemployment, poor development and farmers in the election,” said election committee president Parkash Bharti, who was accompanied by former minister Shyam Singh Rana, former MLA Sher Singh Badshami and other leaders.

Earlier, Abhay Chautala had contested the Lok Sabha election in 2004 from Kurukshetra but lost to Congress candidate Naveen Jindal. In 2019 elections, Abhay Chautala’s younger son Arjun Chautala had contested from Kurukshetra seat. It was his first election and Arjun ended fifth with over 60,000 votes.

