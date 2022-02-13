Ableism: Woman accuses popular Gurugram pub of denying her entry because of wheelchair

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 13

A woman accused a popular pub in Gurugram of ableism after she was denied entry because of her wheelchair.

The case highlights how disability-friendly zones remain elusive in India.

The woman, who took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal, said she was told at 'Raasta', a popular pub in Gurugram, that her wheelchair could “disturb” others.

"I went to my @raastagurgaon with my best friend and her fam last night,” she said in a series of tweets. “This was one of my first outings in so long and I wanted to have fun. Bhaiya (my friend's elder brother) asked for a table for four. The staff at the desk ignored him twice.”

When he asked for the third time, he was told that the wheelchair could not be taken inside.

“We thought it was an accessibility issue, but it wasn't. We told him that we'd manage, just book us a table. What he said next left all of us shocked for a while. He told us pointing towards me that ‘andar customers disturb hojaynge’ (The customers will get disturbed) and denied us entry, with so much of ease. This came from the staff of a freaking fancy place,” she said.

She said after a lot of arguing, the party was told they could get a table outside.

"The outside seating was ridiculous. It was getting cold. And I can't sit out in cold for long because my body gets spastic. It's literally unsafe for me. Why should I be made to sit outside anyway? Segregated from everyone else? If we wanted an outside seating we would have asked for it?”

The party was eventually asked to leave, she said.

The woman also shared a video clip of the arguments with the pub.

'Raasta' denied the allegations saying she was stopped from going to the dance floor.

"We did not deny her entry at all. She was insistent on going to the dance floor in her wheelchair. The floor has steps and was very crowded and we advised (against it) for her safety,” B Madhav, the manager of 'Raasta', told the Tribune.

Gurugram Police said they had not received any complaints from the woman.

The incident caused an uproar on Twitter.

