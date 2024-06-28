Gurugram: Absconding rape accused held

Gurugram, June 27
The Faridabad police have arrested an absconder who had raped a 17-yr-old last year. The accused was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody.
According to the police, the accused was identified as Rupesh (26), a resident of Bhatia colony, Ballabgarh in Faridabad. An FIR had been registered against him under POCSO Act at the Sector 58 police station last year after a 17-year-old girl accused him of raping her. According to the police spokesperson, a team raided various places including Sector-2 Faridabad, Jhadsentali, Sarita Vihar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Vrindavan, etc and finally arrested him from Vrindavan on Wednesday.
“The accused used to work in a hotel near the victim’s house. The accused got acquainted with the victim,” added the police spokesperson.
