Absconding Rewari jail superintendent Anil Kumar surrenders

Mahendragarh, May 30
Absconding Rewari jail superintendent Anil Kumar, who was declared a proclaimed offender on April 18 in connection with a corruption case, today surrendered before a court in Narnaul city. Later, the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) arrested him. The SVB spokesman said during the raid, another jail warden Gaje Singh was also arrested for his involvement in the bribery incident. During the probe, it came to the fore that both jail wardens had taken money on the instructions of Anil Kumar in lieu of providing facilities to the prisoners. he added.
