Absence of garbage bins, poor sanitation

IT is surprising that the Defence Colony is being starved of adequate number of garbage bins. This has resulted in the dumping of garbage on roadsides and in open areas. A recently constructed drain here is also filled with garbage. Even stray cattle feed on garbage. The authorities need to closely inspect the matter and ensure that the garbage bins are placed wherever necessary.
Colonel (Retd) R D Singh, Ambala
Stray cattle menace continues
IN contrast to tall claims of the district authorities, the menace of stray cattle continues to become a cause of concern for Jhajjar residents. Recently, stray cattle were also witnessed on the premises of the Mini Secretariat. The cattle roaming and squatting on main roads and roundabouts are a common sight in the city, leading to a possibility of road mishaps and hindrance to the smooth flow of vehicular traffic. The authorities must pay heed to it as the foggy season is round the corner. OM PRAKSASH, Jhajjar
Dangling wires pose threat
LOOSE hanging wires of Internet service providers and cable networks pose a threat to people as these hang near houses and in the middle of roads. At most places, the cables are tied with power poles causing the risk of short circuit and electrocution. The Municipal Corporation officials continue to look the other way and do not take action against the erring service providers and operators. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
