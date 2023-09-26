Absence of key leaders a setback to INLD

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, September 25

The absence of key leaders of the INDIA bloc in the “Samaan Diwas” may come as a jolt to the INLD, which was keen to join the opposition alliance group for its revival ahead of the elections next year.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejashvi Yadav and RLD’s Jayant Yadav were expected to attend the rally, but could not make it. However, a majority of them sent their representatives.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who held a yatra across the state in seven months to make the rally a success, had invited almost all key parties of INDIA.

Congress absence is perceived to be a victory of the former CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is opposed to an alliance with the INLD.

Without naming the Congress, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said they can lose all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, but cannot share seats with others. TMC’s Derek O’Brien appealed to political parties to shun their ego for defeating the BJP.

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah promised to make efforts to take all parties together to defeat the BJP. He also highlighted the issue of delay in elections in J&K and said people of the state were facing atrocities and the Centre was not allowing elections as it was expecting to be defeated.

#Bihar #Congress #Kaithal #Mallikarjun Kharge