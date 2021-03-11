AC mechanic dies after fall from sixth floor of Gurugram flat as balcony visor collapses

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, April 28
A 25-year-old service engineer of home appliances company, Whirlpool, died after the balcony of a sixth floor flat collapsed in Gurugram’s Sector 82 on Thursday evening. The victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital in critical condition where he was declared dead by doctors.
According to the police, incident took place around 6:30pm in Mapsco Royale Ville’s Regent Tower Sector 82 when the mechanic, identified as Aman, was installing the outer unit of AC in the balcony of the flat. While working, his foot slipped due to collapse of balcony’s visor.
As soon as the visor of balcony collapsed with a loud bang, chaos erupted in society and residents, along with security personnel, gathered at the spot.
The mechanic, in critically injured state, was rushed to Apollo hospital in ambulance where he was declared dead. Police also reached the spot after being informed.
Sudhir Kumar, a member of RWA of society said that it was shocking incident and they are look into the matter. “We want a fair investigation into the case”, he said.
The city residents had already witnessed Chintels Paradiso society mishap and other such incident came as a blow to them. The incident has also raised a big question on the builders for using low quality building material.
“We have collected information about the mishap. We have not received any complaint against anyone yet but action will be ensured upon receiving one,” said inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors