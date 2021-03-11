AC mechanic dies after fall from sixth floor of Gurugram flat as balcony visor collapses

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 28

A 25-year-old service engineer of home appliances company, Whirlpool, died after the balcony of a sixth floor flat collapsed in Gurugram’s Sector 82 on Thursday evening. The victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital in critical condition where he was declared dead by doctors.

According to the police, incident took place around 6:30pm in Mapsco Royale Ville’s Regent Tower Sector 82 when the mechanic, identified as Aman, was installing the outer unit of AC in the balcony of the flat. While working, his foot slipped due to collapse of balcony’s visor.

As soon as the visor of balcony collapsed with a loud bang, chaos erupted in society and residents, along with security personnel, gathered at the spot.

The mechanic, in critically injured state, was rushed to Apollo hospital in ambulance where he was declared dead. Police also reached the spot after being informed.

Sudhir Kumar, a member of RWA of society said that it was shocking incident and they are look into the matter. “We want a fair investigation into the case”, he said.

The city residents had already witnessed Chintels Paradiso society mishap and other such incident came as a blow to them. The incident has also raised a big question on the builders for using low quality building material.

“We have collected information about the mishap. We have not received any complaint against anyone yet but action will be ensured upon receiving one,” said inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.