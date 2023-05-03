Academic session on, admissions under EWS scheme yet to begin in pvt schools

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 2

While the academic session started nearly a month ago, the admission process under the state government’s CM Haryana Equal Education Relief Assistance and Grant (CHEERAG) scheme to provide admissions to government school students belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in private schools, is yet to begin.

In the academic session 2023-24, admissions under the scheme are to be

provided to students from classes III to XII.

As per the information, the Directorate of Elementary Education in January had issued a schedule for the admissions under the scheme and the recognised private schools were asked to declare class-wise seats in their respective schools by January 31. The students and parents were to apply for the admissions from March 15 to 31 and the process was to be completed by April 10.

However, on March 17, another letter was issued wherein the directorate mentioned that a revised schedule for the admissions will be issued because form VI was not uploaded by the private schools on the department’’s online portal. Due to this, the verification of the schools could not be completed.

An official said, “The scheme was launched last year after rule 134-A of the Haryana School Education Rules was omitted. Only the recognised schools can participate in the scheme. Schools in rural areas show some interest in the scheme in order to improve students’ strength, while those in urban areas, don’t. This is due to the meagre reimbursement from the govt because of which it evoked a tepid response last year.”

“The academic session has already commenced and even if the admission process begins next week, it will take 20-25 days to complete. In such a situation, students shifting from a government to private school may face difficulties in covering the syllabus. There is a need to make some changes in the scheme if the government really wants to provide benefits to the students belonging to the EWS category,” the official added.

DEO Suresh Kumar said, “The last date for uploading the form VI was extended and the verification process is on at the directorate level. We are expecting that a revised schedule will be issued soon and the students will be able to avail maximum benefits of the scheme.”