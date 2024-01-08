Academics back Jindal varsity prof

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 7

Scores of academicians and writers have come in support of Prof Sameena Dalwai of Jindal Global Law University. They have written an open letter in her support and called upon the authorities concerned in the state, including police and judiciary, to put an end to her ordeal.

In the letter, they said they are deeply concerned with the ordeal that Sameena Dalwai has faced for the past several weeks. Prof Dalwai is accused of pressuring third year students to open a profile on dating app Bumble. The matter went viral on X (earlier Twitter) and Renu Bhatia, chairperson, Haryana State Commission for Women, took note of it. The Rai police lodged a case against Dalwai under Section 509 of the IPC on the complaint of Bhatia on December 22.

