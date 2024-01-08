Academics back Jindal varsity prof

Panipat, January 7
Scores of academicians and writers have come in support of Prof Sameena Dalwai of Jindal Global Law University. They have written an open letter in her support and called upon the authorities concerned in the state, including police and judiciary, to put an end to her ordeal.
In the letter, they said they are deeply concerned with the ordeal that Sameena Dalwai has faced for the past several weeks. Prof Dalwai is accused of pressuring third year students to open a profile on dating app Bumble. The matter went viral on X (earlier Twitter) and Renu Bhatia, chairperson, Haryana State Commission for Women, took note of it. The Rai police lodged a case against Dalwai under Section 509 of the IPC on the complaint of Bhatia on December 22.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws
Modi says instead of ‘danda’, police now need to work with ‘...
We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief JP Nadda
BJP chief leaves the door ajar for alliance in Punjab
INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP: JP Nadda
Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president, Bharatiya janata pa...
138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name
Kangra settlement office rejects 100 claims