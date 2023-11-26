 ACB probes graft allegations against Registrar : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • ACB probes graft allegations against Registrar

‘Misused’ govt vehicle, produced fake petrol bills & indulged in corruption in purchase of material

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, November 25

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has begun an inquiry into the alleged complaint of corruption at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST) at Murthal after an employee filed a complaint to the higher authorities and the ACB against the Registrar of the university. However, the Registrar refuted the allegations.

Anand Rana, an employee at DCRUST, filed a complaint with the Director-General, ACB, against Registrar Suresh Kumar for allegedly misusing government vehicles and producing fake bills of petrol, and corruption in the purchase of material for smart classes. Suresh Kumar joined as Registrar in June 17, 2021.

The complainant said as per the log book of the Registrar’s official car, the vehicle ran 1,290 km in June 2021, 3,366 km in July, 2,694 km in August, 2,592 km in September, 2,536 km in October, 3,060 km in November, 3,246 km in December, 2,316 km in January 2022, 2,504 km in February, 2,970 km in March, 2,790 km in April, 2,790 km in May, 3,678 km in June, 3,630 km in July and 1,944 km from August 1 to August 17.

He alleged that all the tours had been shown as government tours, but no permission was taken from the VC, even though the Registrar could not leave the station without his permission.

The Registrar had also not deposited any amount with the university for putting the official vehicle to personal use. As per rules, the Registrar could use the official vehicle by depositing Rs 1,000 a month for his personal use up to 1,000 km only.

The complainant further alleged that bills of petrol stations in Panchkula (worth Rs 13,355) and Kurukshetra (Rs 33,150) were deposited, but the bills were reportedly found fake. A petrol station owner had given in writing that the bills were not issued by him.

Also, a government house had been allotted in his name and a luxury suite had been booked in his name from June 17, 2021, to September 2, 2021. Despite two government accommodations, the Registrar claimed a house rent allowance from June 18, 2021, to August 31, 2021, by depositing fake certificates.

Giving clarification about the petrol fake bills, he said it was the duty of the driver to procure the bills. After the matter came to light, he had started an inquiry into the matter, he claimed.

Kulbeer Singh, DSP (ACB), said an inquiry had been launched into the matter.

#Panipat


