 Access to upcoming e-way a hot issue for Faridabad seat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Access to upcoming e-way a hot issue for Faridabad seat

Access to upcoming e-way a hot issue for Faridabad seat

Protesters condemn ruling party candidate’s ‘inaction’ on matter

Access to upcoming e-way a hot issue for Faridabad seat

Congress candidate Mahender Pratap Singh addresses residents at Mohna village on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 17

The agitation in support of the demand for an access point (cut) to the upcoming Greenfield Expressway to connect Faridabad with Jewar airport in UP has been going on for 216 days. This issue has now become a vital one that leaders need to address in the upcoming elections to win votes here.

“The issue has surfaced prominently as all candidates canvassing in the region comprising 48 villages, falling in Faridabad and Palwal districts, have announced their support to the demand of the access raised by the residents in this rural hinterland in the district,” says Virender Atri a resident of Mohna village. He said the Congress party candidate Mahender Pratap Singh, who reached the agitation spot on Thursday, got an overwhelming response after he declared his support towards the protesters. Addressing the residents sitting on dharna near Mohna village, Singh announced that if elected he would resolve the issue at the earliest and will resign from the post if he fails to get the demand accepted or implemented. Earlier, candidates and supporters of various parties, including the JJP and INLD also announced support to the demand of these residents.

Describing the demand as justified, Mahender Singh Chauhan a farmer leader from the region said the mahapanchayat of several villages had already announced support to those candidates or parties which supported their demand. He said the residents have resolved not to vote for the ruling party (BJP) candidate in the elections in wake of his failure to get the demand accepted, so far. The agitation launched in October has been going on without a break for 216 days, it was revealed.

While the residents of around 48 villages of Faridabad and Palwal districts are seeking an access point to the upcoming Faridabad-Jewar airport Greenfield expressway at Mohna village. The assurances provided by the ruling party leaders have failed to materialise as no notification has been issued, forcing the farmers to continue the protest, says Ishwar Singh Numberdar spokesperson of the agitation committee. Claiming the demand was a prime issue for the residents of several villages, he said anyone who did not support it would be faced with the opposition of the locals.

Unavailability of the access facility at the expressway passing from Mohna village will make the residents suffer unnecessarily, says Devi Singh Lamba, a resident. Mohna, Jalhaka, Hirapur, Aterna, Kulena, Amarpur, Balai, Bahgpur, Chhainsa, Jawa and Gopikhera are some of the villages which were affected by the issue.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

2
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

3
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

4
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

5
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

6
Trending

170 bison could offset carbon dioxide equal to 2 million cars

7
India

Cuba economic crisis—India extending all help, US needs to ‘loosen noose’

8
Punjab

In Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

9
Delhi

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

10
Delhi

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

8 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Haryans’a Nuh

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...

Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after 25 days, ‘had embarked on a spiritual quest’

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...

In Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

In Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

Pro-Khalistan activist is contesting Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha...


Cities

View All

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Protest over police inaction in advocate assault case

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds Chandigarh officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Maliwal: AAP tampering with CCTV footage to save Bibhav

Maliwal: AAP tampering with CCTV footage to save Bibhav

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

Maliwal ‘illegally’ entered Kejriwal house: CM’s aide

BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside CM’s house over ‘assault on Maliwal’

Incident exposes AAP’s criminal character: BJP

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches