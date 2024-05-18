Access to upcoming e-way a hot issue for Faridabad seat

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, May 17
The agitation in support of the demand for an access point (cut) to the upcoming Greenfield Expressway to connect Faridabad with Jewar airport in UP has been going on for 216 days. This issue has now become a vital one that leaders need to address in the upcoming elections to win votes here.
“The issue has surfaced prominently as all candidates canvassing in the region comprising 48 villages, falling in Faridabad and Palwal districts, have announced their support to the demand of the access raised by the residents in this rural hinterland in the district,” says Virender Atri a resident of Mohna village. He said the Congress party candidate Mahender Pratap Singh, who reached the agitation spot on Thursday, got an overwhelming response after he declared his support towards the protesters. Addressing the residents sitting on dharna near Mohna village, Singh announced that if elected he would resolve the issue at the earliest and will resign from the post if he fails to get the demand accepted or implemented. Earlier, candidates and supporters of various parties, including the JJP and INLD also announced support to the demand of these residents.
Describing the demand as justified, Mahender Singh Chauhan a farmer leader from the region said the mahapanchayat of several villages had already announced support to those candidates or parties which supported their demand. He said the residents have resolved not to vote for the ruling party (BJP) candidate in the elections in wake of his failure to get the demand accepted, so far. The agitation launched in October has been going on without a break for 216 days, it was revealed.
While the residents of around 48 villages of Faridabad and Palwal districts are seeking an access point to the upcoming Faridabad-Jewar airport Greenfield expressway at Mohna village. The assurances provided by the ruling party leaders have failed to materialise as no notification has been issued, forcing the farmers to continue the protest, says Ishwar Singh Numberdar spokesperson of the agitation committee. Claiming the demand was a prime issue for the residents of several villages, he said anyone who did not support it would be faced with the opposition of the locals.
Unavailability of the access facility at the expressway passing from Mohna village will make the residents suffer unnecessarily, says Devi Singh Lamba, a resident. Mohna, Jalhaka, Hirapur, Aterna, Kulena, Amarpur, Balai, Bahgpur, Chhainsa, Jawa and Gopikhera are some of the villages which were affected by the issue.
