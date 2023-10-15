Accidents claim 191 lives in Faridabad this year

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 14

With as many as 447 accidents claiming 191 lives and leaving 377 injured, roads in the district have been rendered unsafe. As per sources in the Traffic Police Department, 191 persons lost their lives until September-end this year.

A total of 443 accidents had resulted in the death of 186 persons until September last year. The number of accidents and deaths this year has been over 23 per cent in comparison to 2021, as per the cumulative data prepared by officials concerned. “The average of five deaths and injuries to more than nine commuters each week in the period is not only a cause for concern, but also exposes the increased threat of accidents in the district,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

The figure might further rise this year as many accidents took place in the ensuing foggy conditions and lower visibility on roads in winter, he said. A monthly average of 48 accidents were recorded from October to December 2022, in which 67 persons were killed and 106 injured.

Mishaps on internal roads have been much higher than accidents on national highways and expressways passing through the district. Against about 100 accidents and 49 deaths on expressways or highways in this period, the number of accidents and casualties has been three times higher on internal or other roads in the district.

Unavailability of trauma centres in the district has led to a hike in deaths and injuries as a majority of victims are referred to Delhi or private hospitals. “Poor regulation of traffic norms, inadequate safety measures, improper lighting, drunk driving and jaywalking are among the main factors behind the mishaps, said SK Sharma, an activist associated with road safety. “Free and immediate treatment must be provided to accident victims if trauma facility is not available,” he added.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said efforts were on to enhance the safety of commuters.

