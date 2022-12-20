ACCUMULATED GARBAGE ATTRACTS ANIMALS

RESIDENTS are irked by stray animal menace on the busy Sector 20-21 dividing road. Heaps of garbage have accumulated here and in the Sector 21 market. This attracts stray cattle, obstructing traffic and leading to accidents. The administration has failed in its duty of maintaining hygiene. Officials are indifferent to the threat of accidents and the possibility of spread of some disease. Hope they wake up from their slumber. ND BANSAL, PANCHKULA

lithotripsy machine lies defunct

AT the new 200-bed Civil Hospital building near here, staff is so negligent that a new Rs 3.5 crore lithotripsy machine, which is used to carry out operations to treat kidney stones without surgery, got defunct just because rats nibbled all its wires and other critical parts. Its defective part is valued at Rs 10 lakh, and will have to be imported from Germany to make it functional. Till then, it's been consigned to a desolate store room. Similarly, another important machines used for carrying out blood tests and X-rays are also lying defective for a long time. More than 1,500 patients are attended in OPDs here every day. RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

NO DUSTBIN INSTALLED ACROSS CITY

THOUGH Tohana is big town, it has poor civic amenities. We have the worst Nagar Palika. Not a single dustbin has been installed across such a big area of the city. We are forced to dispose of waste on roadsides. BANSHUL PAHWA, TOHANA

