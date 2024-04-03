 Accused chargesheeted within 88 days of murder : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Accused chargesheeted within 88 days of murder
ex-model’s killing

Accused chargesheeted within 88 days of murder

Says hotel owner shot Divya in inebriated state

Accused chargesheeted within 88 days of murder

Divya Pahuja. File photo



Sanjay yadav

Gurugram, April 2

In the murder case of a former model, Divya Pahuja, the police have filed a chargesheet against the seven accused, in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Anil Sharma. The police stated in the chargesheet that Divya was shot dead by hotel owner Abhijeet during an argument while he was drunk.

Divya, girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was shot at a hotel located near the bus stand on the night of January 3. Her body was thrown into the Bhakra Canal by the hotel owner’s friend Balraj and one other.

An FIR was registered and the police arrested Abhijeet, his PSO Parvesh, friend Balraj Gill, Ravi Banga, his girlfriend Megha, hotel employees Hemraj and Om Prakash.

The role of Balraj and his accomplice is said to be important in destroying the evidence. After disposing of the body, his friends fled, leaving their BMW car near the Patiala bus stand.

They were on the run for 20 days before the police nabbed them at the Kolkata airport. The police have filed the chargesheet in the case after 88 days of the murder.

A senior police officer said during investigation, a notice had also been issued to a hotel operator Anoop, accused of misleading the police that reached the spot after the murder.

During interrogation, his PSO Parvesh revealed that one Nadeem used to supply illegal weapons to Abhijeet, who reportedly liked to keep illegal weapons. The police is conducting raids to nab him.

“The police have filed the chargesheet in the court against all seven arrested accused. On the basis of the names registered in the FIR, the accused will be included in the investigation soon,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

