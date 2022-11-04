Accused dodges cop, escapes

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 3

An accused who was arrested in a case of assault and attempt to murder fled after allegedly dodging a police officer. An FIR has been registered against the accused and head constable who was on duty.

The police said on October 21, a cross-FIR was registered after a brawl broke out between two groups at Silokhera village. The police arrested the accused,Praveen Sharma, on October 31 and admitted him to a hospital in the South City 1 area. After his admission in the hospital, the police were monitoring him. On Wednesday, when ASI Surendra reached the hospital to arrest the accused, he was found missing. A case was registered under various sections of the IPC.