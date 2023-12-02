Haryana: Accused in sexual crime cases to lose govt facilities

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, December 1

Cracking the whip against the accused in sexual crimes against women and children, the state government has decided to withdraw government facilities to them, including social pensions, scholarships and arms licences.

Departments such as police, prosecution to feed data on new domain

Departments such as police, prosecution to feed data on new domain

Claiming that it would act as a deterrent to potential sexual offenders, a senior government functionary said the new domain — hrycrime-wc-gov.com — was being started from Panchkula district on a pilot basis and would be replicated across the state in due course of time.

Sources said data of the accused against whom charges had been framed in a court of law for crime against women and children would be fed on the domain from various stakeholder departments, including the police and prosecution. The departments concerned would monitor and review the data from time to time and suspend government facilities immediately after the filing of a chargesheet against the accused.

The accused would lose government facilities for crimes against women, including rape, attempt to rape, sexual harassment, disrobing, stalking, eve-teasing, trafficking and exploitation, and any Section under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The website was live now and ready for data feeding in Panchkula district. On the basis of the data, the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of SCs and BCs and Antyodaya (SEWA) Departments would immediately suspend benefits, including pension.

Similarly, the School Eduation, Higher Education, Technical Education and Industrial Training departments would take necessary action for the suspension of scholarships of the accused. Besides, district attorneys would upload the data of chargesheeted persons, following which the DC concerned would suspend the arms licences of the accused.

