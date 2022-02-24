Accused of embezzlement, UHBVN employee ends life

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 23

Accused of embezzling government funds, a 50-year-old employee of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) reportedly died by suicide in the XEN office of Samalkha subdivision here on Wednesday.

The police have a four-page suicide note in which the victim — Chakravarti Sharma of Shivaji Colony of Karnal — refuted the allegations of his involvement in the Rs 63-lakh scam. Sharma had joined the Samalkha UHBVN office around a month ago. Today, he came to office around 10.30 am and told people present there that he took celphos tablet. After which, they immediately rushed him the General Hospital in Samalkha from where doctors referred him to Panipat. They took him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Soon after, the police reached the spot and recovered a four-page suicide note in which the victim refuted the allegations of embezzling government funds.

Victim’s wife Seema said her husband was posted as UHBVN Deputy Superintendent in the Bilaspur XEN office for just four months.

She said XEN Neeraj Kamboj, Lower Division Clerk Raghav Wadhawan, Head Clerk Rakesh Nanda and an accountant had embezzled the government funds and lodged a fake case against her husband. Investigation Officer Krishan Kumar said a case was registered against the four accused, including the XEN. — TNS