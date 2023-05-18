Accused teenager arrested, was 'inspired' by CID serial

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, May 17

A 15-year-old teenager, who has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 9-year-old boy, hatched the kidnapping-murder conspiracy after watching “CID” serial on television.

The victim Arjit, aka Hannu, a Class IV student and resident of TDI Espania City at Kamaspur village of the district, was kidnapped on Monday evening and his body was found in a water drum in the basement of the society the following morning. The postmortem report revealed that he was strangled and over 15 injury marks were found on his head.

The police have arrested the accused, a Class XII student of a prominent school in the city.

The victim’s father is posted as an area sales manager of Paytm and shifted here three months ago. The accused teenager and his family was living in the same society, but had shifted from there two-three months ago. However, he used to come to the society regularly. The accused revealed during primary investigation that he had been friends with Arjit for the past two months and would play together. Arjit shared information about his family background with the accused, said inspector Rishikant, SHO, Bahalgarh.

Since the family background of the accused was not financially sound, he hatched a conspiracy to kidnap Arjit and demand ransom from his family, the SHO said. It was also revealed that he got the idea to commit crime from the TV serial. To execute his plan, he took the victim to the basement, where he had an altercation with Arjit. He then allegedly assaulted him on the head with a “pana”. When Arjit threatened to tell his parents about it, the accused strangled him and threw his body in the water tank, the SHO claimed.

He then wrote a letter demanding a ransom of Rs 6 lakh and went home and had dinner. On the basis of CCTV footage, the police suspected the teenager, but he misled the police and the victim’s family with his fabricated stories. He told the police that some persons in a Scorpio had kidnapped Arjit, but no such vehicle was seen in the CCTV footage.

After persistent questioning, he disclosed the conspiracy angle to the police.

9-year-old Arijit’s Murder

After the crime, the accused wrote a letter demanding Rs 6 lakh ransom and went home and had dinner. On the basis of CCTV footage, the police suspected the teenager, but he misled them with his fabricated stories. He told the police that some persons in a Scorpio had kidnapped Arjit, but no such vehicle was seen in the CCTV footage.