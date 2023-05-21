Accused woman in Dahiya graft case agrees to give voice samples

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

A woman accused in the corruption case involving IAS officer Vijay Dahiya has consented to give her voice samples. Appearing before a local court yesterday, Poonam Chopra, a Delhi resident, agreed to give voice samples in a reply to the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) application in this regard.

The case pertains to the alleged payment of Rs 5 lakh bribe by a Fatehabad resident, Rinku Manchanada, to Poonam for the clearance of his Rs 50 lakh bills through Dahiya. The bills of Manchanda’s firm were related to providing training under the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM). After Dahiya’s anticipatory bail application was dismissed on May 3, he moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He is yet to be arrested.

Poonam was caught with Rs 3 lakh bribe money on April 20. Later, Rs 2 lakh was recovered from her Delhi office during her police remand. Her WhatsApp chats with Dahiya and Manchanda had unfolded the case.

During a raid on April 20, she made a WhatsApp call to Dahiya, who told her that she was late. She replied that Manchanda had delayed in giving her the “stuff”, which was why she got late in meeting him.

Then, along with the raiding team, she reached a cafe in Sector 8, Chandigarh, to meet him. They spent an hour there and took refreshments.

Dahiya was then picked up from the cafe, along with his driver, and his official car was taken to the ACB office, where he was questioned for two-three hours.

His mobile phone and smartwatch were seized at the cafe. Dahiya reportedly admitted that he knew Poonam but did not accept the bribe demand, as per the bureau.