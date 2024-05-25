Acid test for ex-CM Khattar’s popularity

Parveen Arora
Karnal, May 24
The Karnal elections are not just about political power, but a popularity test of two-time Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Khattar was elected MLA from the Karnal seat in 2014 and 2019. As the party aims to retain its hold on the seat, it faces challenges from sarpanches and farmers, whose discontent may tilt the balance. However, Khattar is determined to secure a maiden victory in the parliamentary elections and is seeking votes based on the work done by his government and the Centre.
The flagship programmes of the government, including property and family IDs, seem to haunt the BJP as people have faced difficulties due to errors in IDs. Sources claim that his inaccessibility may also be an issue.
Ever since the government launched e-tendering in panchayat works, the majority of projects have been halted. Anger also prevails among sarpanches over the ‘right to recall’.
“The government has reduced our powers. We have decided to boycott Khattar. We are asking people not to vote for him,” said Bhupinder Singh Laddi, president, Sarpanch Association Nilokheri, while campaigning against Khattar.
Meanwhile, farmers have also called for his defeat. “Khattar stopped farmers from going to Delhi; now, we will stop him from going to Parliament. We are not supporting any particular party. We are supporting the candidate against him,” said Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, state core committee member, BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram), while interacting with people at Nissing.
