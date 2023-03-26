Act against contractor for poor school building work: Dushyant to DC

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 25

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has directed Deputy Commissioner Yash Pal to recommend the issuance of a chargesheet against the official concerned for the use of substandard material in a government school building at Kharak Jatan village of the district.

Dushyant was presiding over the monthly meeting of the District Grievances Committee here today.

Residents of Kharak Jatan village had complained that substandard material was being used in the school building being constructed by the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad. Following the complaint, samples of the construction material were tested and found substandard.

Hence, the Deputy CM asked the DC to send a recommendation to the Director, Education Department, for the issuance of chargesheet against the official concerned. Action would also be taken against the contractor engaged in the construction of the building, he added.

Dushyant also directed the authorities concerned of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Parishad to ensure the completion of the tendering process for the installation of a sewer system to dispose of waste water in the Suncity area.

He told officials of the Public Health Department to provide drinking water to the residents of Friends Colony within a week.

The department was also directed to send six water tankers to Geeta Nagar locality and eight to Rainakpura.

Talking to the media, Dushyant said the state government had ordered a special girdawari to assess the damage caused to crops due to the recent rain and hailstorm.

14 OF 21 PLAINTS REDRESSED

In all, 21 grievances were taken up during the monthly meeting of the District Grievances Committee in Rohtak on Saturday. Of these, 14 were disposed of. Meanwhile, panels have been formed to look into into four complaints