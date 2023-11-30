Act against those forcing farmers to buy other products with DAP: BKU

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 29

Alleging forced selling of additional products with diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has requested the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, to issue strict guidelines and punish the manufacturers and dealers for forcing farmers to buy unwanted products.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Kumar Bains said, “A large number of farmers have been complaining that sulphur, nano-urea, nano-DAP and other products are being forcibly sold along with DAP and urea. Not only the private dealers, but the cooperative societies are also tagging such products. The dealers refuse to sell DAP and urea to the farmers who raise objections. The dealers claim that the fertiliser manufacturing firms are forcing them to sell these products.”

“There are directions from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to stop force tagging of the products yet the illegal practice is going unabated. Officials of the agriculture and farmer welfare department also seem to be helpless. Many officials are also hand in glove with the companies. Strict action should be taken against such firms,” he added.

In a letter to the joint secretary, the union has demanded that the fertiliser-producing firms should not be allowed to produce or market pesticides and similarly, the pesticide producers shouldn’t be allowed to produce or market fertilisers. The cooperative societies must be directed not to indulge in such practices. The union demanded that FIRs be registered against such dealers and there should be a provision of 10-year imprisonment in such cases. The district-level officials of the Agriculture Department should be held responsible.

