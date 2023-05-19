Act against WFI chief, Surjewala appeals to PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary of the Congress and MP (Rajya Sabha), today appealed to the Prime Minister to take note of the plight of the protesting women wrestlers, whom he once fondly called his daughters, and arrest Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan. “Bajrang Punia, on whose shoulders the PM used to put his hand of support, is today yearning for justice,” he said.

Surjewala, who today went to meet the women wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, also told reporters that instead of giving justice to the women wrestlers, they were being lathi-charged by the BJP government.