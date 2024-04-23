Act fast, Earth doesn’t have time: Experts

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 22

Institute of Mass Communication and Media Technology (IMCMT), Kurukshetra University, commemorated World Earth Day on Monday with a poignant reminder from esteemed experts that the Earth was running out of time.

Professors Bhagwan Singh Chaudhari and Sanjiv Arora from the sciences department shed light on insights from ancient Indian sages, who forewarned people millennia ago that neglecting the environment would lead to humanity’s woes.

Prof Bhagwan Singh said we could avert the impending crises by acting now. Prof Sanjeev urged students to take immediate action by minimising their usage of plastics and advocating for reduction, if not the elimination of single-use plastics.

