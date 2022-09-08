Action against officials over irregularities in registries

Chandigarh, September 7
Taking cognisance of the complaints about irregularities in several cases pertaining to the registration of instruments of sale and lease of immovable property, the state government has initiated disciplinary action against the erring officials.
An official spokesperson said it had came to the notice of the government that in several cases sub-registrars/ joint sub-registrars in the state did not comply with the provision of Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation Area (Amendment) Act, 2017, at the time of the registration of instruments of sale and lease of immovable property from April 3, 2017, to August 31, 2020.
The government ordered scrutiny of all such cases and formed a committee in each district to inquire into the issue. Inquiry reports from the divisional commissioners alleged violation of the Act.
On the basis of these inquiry reports, the government has initiated disciplinary action against erring officers and explanation has been sought from all such officers. Due disciplinary action and punishment will be awarded to those found guilty.
FIRs under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 10 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, have also been registered against six sub-registrars/joint sub-registrars of Gurugram district.
They have been chargesheeted under Rule 7, 8 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.
