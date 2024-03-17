 Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Haryana seeks 200 companies of central forces

PTI

Chandigarh, March 17

Haryana has sought 200 more companies of the central forces to ensure conduct of free, fair and peaceful polling as the election for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 25.

When asked about security-related measures for the polls, Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal on Sunday said the state had already got 15 companies of the central armed police forces.

“In addition, the state’s director general of police has sent a proposal to Haryana’s Home department with a request of 200 companies of the central forces. Once that proposal is forwarded to us, a committee under my chairmanship will approve that demand and send it to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for further action,” Agarwal said.

Additionally, Haryana Police and home guard personnel will be deployed for security during the elections, he said.

Agarwal said Haryana had got 95 companies of the paramilitary forces in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

When asked why more than double companies have been demanded this time, Agarwal said, “I think we had sought about the same or more number of companies last time.”       

When asked that the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with announcement of the general election, will the Nayab Singh Saini government need to take permission if it goes in for a cabinet expansion, Agarwal said if the government needs any clarification then we will send it to the ECI for obtaining their clear opinion.

“If the government feels that taking permission is necessary then they will make a reference to us and we will refer to the ECI,” he said.

In Haryana, nearly 1.99 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote for the 10 Lok Sabha seats, he said.

To address complaints of violations of the Model Code of Conduct, the ECI has developed the C-Vigil app, where any citizen can submit videos and audio recordings. Action will be taken within 100 minutes upon receiving complaints, he assured.

