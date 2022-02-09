Action on FIR should be listed under time-table: Haryana Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, while presiding over the 19th meeting of the State Apex Committee constituted for the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) here today, directed the officers to list the action to be taken by the police on the FIR under a time table so that monitoring of action taken at every level and speedy disposal of cases was possible.

Kaushal said the police implemented the (CCTNS) with the aim of curbing crime in the state using Information Technology. There have been further efficiencies in the methodology, as a result of which Haryana continues to top the CCTNS system in the country since September, 2021.

It was informed that under CCTNS system, Citizen Portal - All Time and Core Application Software (CAS) have been started. At present, a total of 39 services are being provided to the citizens of Haryana under the Right to Service through online citizen portal. It was also decided at the meeting that by February 28, the auto appeal system would be implemented under the Right to Service in the police.