Action ordered against hospital engineer, doctor

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 21

Taking cognisance of the power supply interruption of the DG set in Civil Hospital in Gurugram recently, Anil Vij today ordered the suspension of Bio-Medical Engineer Jaidev, in-charge of the DG set. He also ordered to send Principal Medical Officer Dr Deepa on leave.

The Gurugram Civil Hospital was without power for over 26 hours on April 17 and 18, which forced doctors to treat patients in the OPD and wards using light from their mobile phones. The power supply, which had snapped on Sunday, could not be restored completely even until Monday, throwing the entire hospital out of gear.

Long queues were seen at the registration desks as computers were not working.

At the review meeting on the status of Covid and health resources, DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said a committee was formed in the case of interruption of power supply at the Civil Hospital. At this, the Vij ordered action against the officer concerned for negligence in the matter.