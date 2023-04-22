Action ordered against hospital engineer, doctor

Gurugram, April 21
Taking cognisance of the power supply interruption of the DG set in Civil Hospital in Gurugram recently, Anil Vij today ordered the suspension of Bio-Medical Engineer Jaidev, in-charge of the DG set. He also ordered to send Principal Medical Officer Dr Deepa on leave.
The Gurugram Civil Hospital was without power for over 26 hours on April 17 and 18, which forced doctors to treat patients in the OPD and wards using light from their mobile phones. The power supply, which had snapped on Sunday, could not be restored completely even until Monday, throwing the entire hospital out of gear.
Long queues were seen at the registration desks as computers were not working.
At the review meeting on the status of Covid and health resources, DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said a committee was formed in the case of interruption of power supply at the Civil Hospital. At this, the Vij ordered action against the officer concerned for negligence in the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Creation of theatre commands delayed
No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...
Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel
Dadiala, 21, who set a world record in November 2022 in Goa ...
India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi
Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about envi...