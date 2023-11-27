Action taken in case: Dushyant

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 26

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said the SIT probing the case of sexual harassment of schoolgirls in Jind had been gathering evidence on the basis of the statements of victims.

Deputy CM said the matter was very serious. “The case is being probed and the accused is in jail. The SIT investigating the matter is taking action on the basis of the statements of the students,” he said.

