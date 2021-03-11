Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June11

The Congress will take action against party’s Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported Independent candidate Kartikeya Shama.

Haryana Congress in-charge Vivek Bansal said, “Action will be taken against Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi. The party high command has taken cognisance of his cross-voting.”