Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting

Chandigarh, June11
The Congress will take action against party’s Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls.
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported Independent candidate Kartikeya Shama.
Haryana Congress in-charge Vivek Bansal said, “Action will be taken against Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi. The party high command has taken cognisance of his cross-voting.”
