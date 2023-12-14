Hisar: Active in farmers' stir, woman protester an HCS aspirant

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 13

One of the two protesters, Neelam Devi (37), has been residing in a PG accommodation here for the past six months to prepare for the HCS examinations.

On getting information about her Hisar connection, police and security agencies rushed to the PG and sealed her room. The matter is being probed further, sources said.

Good reputation Neelam had taken up issues related to those working under the MNREGS, and women. She also used to teach children in the village. She has a good image. —Surender Singh, Ghaso Khurd resident

A postgraduate in Sanskrit, Neelam belongs to Ghaso Khurd village in Uchana subdivision of Jind. The sources said she was not associated with any social or political outfit, but was a keen follower of political developments in the country, and had also been proactive during the farmers’ agitation on the demand to repeal three farm laws two years ago. She has qualified various job eligibility tests, including National Eligibility Test, Central Teacher Eligibility Test, and Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test.

She left the PG on November 25, saying that she was going home. Her brother Ram Niwas informed mediapersons that she visited home on Monday and left yesterday, saying that she was going to Hisar.

Talking to The Tribune, Surender Singh, a resident of Ghaso Khurd village, said Neelam had been socially active in the village and had taken up issues related to those working under the MNREGS, and women in the village. “She also used to teach children during her stay in the village and would encourage them to study hard. She has a good image and her family has a good reputation,” he said.

