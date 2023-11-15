Activist: Accused principal forced victims to have physical relations with him

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 14

A Jind district-based social activist, Sikkim Nain, who claimed to have interacted with about four victim girls of Government Senior Secondary School in Jind district alleged that the accused principal had forced some girls to have‘physical relations’ with him. The activist claimed that she had met one of the victims who was allegedly forced to have ‘physical relations’ with the principal.

No mention of rape by victims There is no statement about rape or ‘physical relations’ by any victim against the accused principal. Sumit Kumar, Jind SP

Talking to The Tribune, Nain alleged that though nearly 60 girls had given statements about sexual harassment by the accused principal, now, an atmosphere had been created to pressure the victims to backtrack from their statements.

“The victim of sexual assault claimed that there could be many other girls who were forced into having physical relations with the accused principal. The number of victims of physical exploitation could go up to 30”, the activist said while stating that she was informed about this charge by one of the victim girls.

Nain stated that the names of at least three persons, including two teachers and one class-four employee, had come up, who had acted as confidants of the accused principal. “No investigation was being carried out regarding the role of these employees. To ensure fair investigation, the entire staff must be shifted out of the school and a new set of staff should be deployed”, she said.

The activist alleged that the accused principal had political connections with an influential politician of the Jind region. “I am not satisfied with the ongoing investigation. So far, just one person — the principal — has been arrested in the case. Many more skeletons can tumble out of the cupboard if a high-level inquiry is initiated into this matter. I came to know that people close to the accused were trying to influence the victim girls and their family to keep quiet”, she stated. She said one of the girls of the school had died by suicide on September 30 in her house and demanded that the suicide case must also be investigated.

She stated about eight other staff members deployed in the school were corrupt and had faced molestation charges earlier too, adding that many girls have dropped out of the school due to misdemeanors of the principal and some other staff members.

