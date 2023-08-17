Nuh flare-up: Activists carried illegal arms during Jalabhishek yatra, says FIR

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 16

Activists in the Hindu Jalabhishek Yatra were carrying illegal weapons and had an altercation with the local police when they tried snatching those away. This fact came to the fore when the Nuh police arrested cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi from Faridabad.

Bajrangi was earlier booked by over one of his social media videos that allegedly instigated the clashes. Nuh police, however, arrested him for carrying illegal weapons in the yatra and clashing with the police team when they seized those weapons.

Bajrangi was produced in court today and taken on one-day police remand. The police have identified 15 other accused involved in crime and raids are on to nab them.

According to the FIR filed by ASP Usha Kundu, Bajrangi, who was identified through social media, and some of his unidentified supporters were carrying swords and ‘trishuls’ to Nalhar temple when Kundu and her team stopped them.

“We saw a mob of around 20 people carrying swords and ‘trishuls’ marching to Nalhar temple. I was on law and order duty and stopped them. I ordered the police to snatch and seize their weapons and they started raising slogans against the police. They manhandled the team. As we tried to leave with their weapons in our vehicles, they went ahead and laid in front of those. Another police team came to intervene, but they opened the back door of our official vehicle and fled with the weapons,” said Usha Kundu in her complaint.

With the arrest bringing the entire yatra under the scanner, right-wing outfits Bajrang Dal and VHP have disowned him saying that he neither is a member nor do they support his videos.

Seeking an answer from CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress leader Captain Ajay Singh Yadav said that the BJP government needs to take action now.

Bajrangi cites threat to life

Highly placed sources in Nuh police revealed that Bajrangi has cited a threat to his life in the Nuh police lockup as all other over 200 accused lodged there are Meos and his arch-rivals. The police have kept his interrogation location secret and they plan to shift him out of the district after interrogation. He is most likely to be shifted to Palwal or Faridabad.

