Karnal: Activists immerse ashes of unidentified bodies in Ganga

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 22

The ashes of nearly 1,100 unidentified persons, who had been cremated by members of the Jan Sewa Dal, Apna Ashiana Ashram in the last six months were immersed in the Ganga today.

As per the activists these persons had passed away in accidents or were found dead without their identities being established. Scores reached Haridwar to bid farewell to these ‘souls’. In a solemn ceremony, their ashes were immersed in the Ganga. A bhajan programme was organised in Karnal on Friday for prayers as well.

Social activists Raj Kumar Arora, Anshu Grover, Anu Madan, along with residents, played a key role in the programme. “We have been immersing ashes of such unclaimed bodies since 1998 and will continue this ‘sewa,” said Raj Kumar Arora.

Anshu Grover, expressing gratitude for the growing community support said their work was humanitarian in nature. He appealed to people to come forward and help them.

