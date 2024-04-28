Activists to grill Khattar, Dushyant over farm issues

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 27

A farmers’ organisation, Pagri Sambhal Jatta, has announced that it would raise questions before former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala during their scheduled meeting at Adampur over farmers’ problems.

The district president of Pagri Sambhal Jatta, Satish Beniwal, said they had decided to confront these leaders with their questions in a democratic way. Khattar is scheduled to arrive at Adampur on April 29 to address a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Ranjit Singh.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala will also arrive in Adampur tomorrow to campaign for party candidate and his mother Naina Chautala.

Beniwal said it was unfortunate that Khattar had taken a dig at former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

“Khattar made a remark, indirectly targetting the former Chief Minister, which tried to portray him as a corrupt leader. Though later he retracted his comment and also expressed regret over it, the language used for Bhajan Lal has hurt the people of Adampur,” he said.

