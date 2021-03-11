Actor Daryao Singh Malik dies at 82

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 21

Haryanvi artiste Daryao Singh Malik passed away in his native village Ugrakheri here on Thursday. He was 82.

He had started his career from the first Haryanvi super hit movie “Chandrawal”, in which he was a comedian. He had been felicitated with the President Award for his comedy. He retired from the post of drama inspector in the Information, Public Relation and Language Department.

ADC Veena Hooda and Zila Parishad chief executive officer Vivek Chaudhary paid condolences to the bereaved family members. —