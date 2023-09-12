Actor Mita Vashisht appointed chairperson of council governing Haryana's Film and Entertainment Policy

Chandigarh, September 12
Haryana Government has appointed actor Mita Vashisth as the chairperson of the governing council established to oversee the implementation of the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy.
The position of chairperson had become vacant after the sudden death of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik in March this year.
A theatre and cinema veteran of nearly four decades, Vashisht has worked in award-winning films such as “Drohkaal” (1994), “Dil Se..” (1998), “Ghulam” (1998) and “Taal” (1999) as well as popular television shows “Swabhimaan” (1994), “Hip Hip Hurray” (1998) and “Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki” (2005).
The National School of Drama (NSD) graduate brings a wealth of experience to the role of governing council chairperson, according to an official statement.
Her expertise extends beyond the screen as she served as a visiting faculty at esteemed institutions including NSD, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and National Institute of Design (NID), it said.
The 55-year-old actor had also held the position of head of department - acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), it added.
The primary functions of the governing council will encompass sanctioning projects and releasing funds in accordance with the Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy.
The council will also serve as an advisory body, offering guidance to the executive committee in the effective implementation of the policy's provisions, the statement said.
