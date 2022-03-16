Ad hoc edu panel for greater budget grant

Chandigarh, March 14
The ad-hoc committee on education under former education minister Geeta Bhukkal has recommended that “there is a need to have more than 20% of state budget”, as the state is going to implement National Education Policy 2020 by the year 2025 and also Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act. At present, 11.12 per cent is allocated to education.
Bhukkal’s committee also recommended e-scooty for girls of technical institutions, increase in honorarium for players/coaches, extra budget for youth hostels and separate allocation for Sports University in Rai. —
