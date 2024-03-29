 Ad hoc executive body of gurdwara panel elected : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  • Ad hoc executive body of gurdwara panel elected

Ad hoc executive body of gurdwara panel elected

Ad hoc executive body of gurdwara panel elected

HSGMC president Bhupinder Singh Assandh interacts with mediapersons in Kurukshetra on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 28

The General House of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) elected the ad hoc new executive body, including five office-bearers and six executive body members today. HSGMC officiating president Bhupinder Singh Assandh was elected as the president unopposed.

Assandh said that a budget meeting was to be held today but the members wanted to elect the new executive body of the committee first as they were not satisfied with him and Ramnik Singh Mann holding officiating charges as president and general secretary, respectively. Following the requests, the executive body was dissolved and the new executive body was elected. While Bhupinder Singh was elected unopposed, the other members were also elected unanimously.

As per the release issued by the HSGMC, Sudarshan Singh Sehgal has been elected as senior vice-president, Ravinder Kaur Ajrana as junior vice-president, Sukhwinder Singh as general secretary and Gulab Singh as joint secretary. The general house also elected six executive body members, including TP Singh, Tejinder Singh, Baldev Singh Khalsa, Jagsir Singh, Baljit Singh Daduwal and Sudarshan Singh Gawri.

Meanwhile, Ramnik Singh Mann, Winner Singh, Mohanjit Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Gurbax Singh reportedly staged a walkout. They were also holding various posts in the previous body.

Bhupinder Singh said, “Five office-bearers and six executive body members were elected today. Rana Kaur Bhatti has been given the responsibility of education wing, Baljit Singh Daduwal has been assigned the responsibility of Dharm Prachar committee, and the other members will be given their responsibilities soon. People used to allege that these are government appointed members and the government has been interfering in the management of the committee, but all these allegations are baseless and there has been no interference.” A budget of Rs 100 crore has been passed for the next fiscal year.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #Kurukshetra #Sikhs


