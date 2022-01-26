Adamant villagers send kids to school, but no classes held

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 25

Sticking to their stand, residents of Dhani Sanchla and Dhani Bhojraj villages on Tuesday sent their children to Government Secondary School of Fatehabad district. However, as per government directions, the school staff, working with half the strength, did not take classes.

On Monday, the villagers had announced in a meeting that they would send their children to the village school despite the Covid curbs as per the Disaster Management Act-2005. On Tuesday, they said they had submitted a memorandum to the district administration, seeking the reopening of the schools.

Notably, the two villages have one government school and three private schools. Fifty per cent of the teaching staff have been coming to schools, as per the government order.

Earlier this month, the government had extended the closure of physical classes till January 26 as part of the Covid curbs.

Meanwhile, Fatehabad District Education Officer Dayanand Sihag said the DC had directed him to talk to villagers and pacify them as they couldn’t allow the reopening of the schools as per their wish.