 Adampur by-election: Even after decades, clans of Devi Lal, Bansi Lal fail to break Bhajan Lal family's victory streak in Haryana : The Tribune India

Adampur by-election: Even after decades, clans of Devi Lal, Bansi Lal fail to break Bhajan Lal family's victory streak in Haryana

Haryana has dominance of the three Lals since the 1960s

Adampur by-election: Even after decades, clans of Devi Lal, Bansi Lal fail to break Bhajan Lal family's victory streak in Haryana

Bhajan Lal; Kuldeep Bishnoi; Bhavya Bishnoi. File photos

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 11

The family bastion of Bhajan Lal in Adampur Assembly segment remained loyal even though family members of the other two Lals – Devi Lal and Bansi Lal – had tried their luck against him.

Haryana has dominance of the three Lals since the 1960s. Their rivalry started when Haryana was carved out of Punjab as a separate state in 1966. The political careers of the respective leaders started almost simultaneously.

The old timers in politics recalled that Bhajan Lal contested the first Assembly election from Adampur in 1968 as a Congress leader. Earlier, he had been the sarpanch of Adampur village and later served as the chairman of Panchayat Samiti.

Significantly, Bansi Lal became the chief minister after Assembly polls in 1968 and Bhajan Lal served as his minister.

Bhajan Lal was challenged in 1972 when Devi Lal contested as an independent candidate. But the former secured 60.5 per cent votes and won by a margin of 10,961 votes.

Later, Bansi Lal had to make an exit from the Congress when the party opted for Bhajan Lal after the 1991 Assembly polls and formed the regional outfit Haryana Vikas Party (HVP). Bansi Lal’s son Surender Singh fought against Bhajan Lal on the HVP ticket. But Bhajan Lal won by nearly 20,000 votes while Surender came second.

Devi Lal’s son Ranjit Singh Chautala too, tried his luck on the Congress’s ticket in 2008 by-election when Bhajan Lal had left the Congress and formed his own outfit – Haryana Janhit Congress. But Bhajan Lal emerged victorious despite all attempts by the then Congress government and secured an easy victory by nearly 26,000 votes.

Political commentator Pawan Kumar Bansal said there was no love lost among the three leaders during their entire political career. “Even though, both Bansi Lal and Bhajan Lal were in Congress, Haryana Congress was ridden with factionalism,” he said.

“The electorate of Adampur considered Devi Lal and Bansi Lal as outsiders who came to pin down their arch rival Bhajan Lal who happened to be the local leader. Coincidentally, no local political face could emerge in Adampur in nearly five decades who could challenge the political might of the Bhajan Lal family,” he said adding that the Bhajan Lal family has kept the Adampur Assembly segment on priority of their electoral politics.

Lal’s rivalry in Adampur

1972

Bhajan Lal (Congress) 28,928 -- 60.54 per cent

Devi Lal (IND) 17,967 -- 37.6 per cent

1996

Bhajan Lal (Congress) 54,140 -- 57.15 per cent

Surender Singh (HVP) 34,133 36.03 per cent

2008 by-election

Bhajan Lal (Haryana Janhit Congress BL) 56,841 -- 49.36 per cent

Ranjit Singh (Congress) 30,653 -- 26.62 per cent

#Hisar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

2
Ludhiana

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

3
Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

4
World

West did not supply weapons to India for decades as it saw military dictatorship in region as its ‘preferred partner’: Jaishankar

5
Haryana

Gurugram teacher hires a proxy for Rs 8,000; CM flying squad exposes fraud

6
Sports

Nora Fatehi renders Hindi lines in FIFA World Cup song 'Light The Sky': Watch

7
Business

3 US-based economists given Nobel Prize for work on banks, economic crises

8
Brand Connect

Diabetes Freedom Blood Sugar Control Program Legit or Fake Must See Before Order

9
Punjab

Akali leader, 2 dismissed cops get life term in Ludhiana's Jamalpur 'encounter'

10
Jalandhar

Rita Bawa murder case: Punjab and Haryana HC upholds conviction and life term of three accused

Don't Miss

View All
‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Entertainment

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

Top News

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...

CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor

CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor

Roger Binny to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

Roger Binny to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

Jay Shah to remain secretary

301 hate crimes against Sikhs reported in UK this year; 169 per cent rise as compared to crimes against other faiths

301 hate crimes against Sikhs reported in UK this year; 169 per cent rise as compared to crimes against other faiths

Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana’s plea for release for final disposal on November 1

Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana's plea for release for final disposal on November 1

A 3-judge Bench led by CJI UU Lalit says the Centre is at li...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doctor booked for negligence

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb of Guru Ramdas

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Akal Takht jathedar's intervention to contain crop residue burning

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

14 sites earmarked in Chandigarh for sale of green crackers

Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Panjab University student council elections on Oct 18

SC to hear Jain’s plea today

Supreme Court to hear Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea today

32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink

Hyderabad bizman arrested in Delhi excise policy scam

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target in Jalandhar

Proposal for paperless meets in Jalandhar, councillors apprehensive

Kapurthala farmers protest procurement delay

After 2 years, stir for closure of Coca-Cola unit resumes

14 years on, High Court upholds life term for 3 in KMV College principal's murder case

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district turns swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Employees of Punjab govt departments go on pen-down strike till October 15

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

Tackling dengue: Increase challaning, Patiala DC tells officials

35 women phulkari artisans attend workshop at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Cryogenic treatment can extend lifespan of stainless steel: Punjabi University research